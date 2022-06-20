Call for Applications to Cartier Women’s Initiative’s Three Award Opportunities – Win Up to $100k

This month, Cartier Women’s Initiative is offering three award opportunities to women entrepreneurs whose businesses or initiatives have a noteworthy social and/or environmental impact. The three award categories include the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Award, the Science and Technology Pioneer Award, and the Regional Awards.

The Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Award is geared toward businesses that help serve and improve the lives of those in underrepresented or underserved communities. While Cartier Women’s Initiative is generally geared toward supporting women entrepreneurs, the DEI Award is open to all genders and to businesses across all sectors and in every country. First, second, and third place awardees will win grants for $100,000, $60,000, and $30,000, respectively. Award recipients also receive access to an exclusive one-on-one fellowship program, media exposure, and ongoing support for their business.

The Science and Technology Pioneer Award recognizes innovative women who are leading the way in the science and technology sectors. The award is open internationally to women entrepreneurs and, according to Cartier Women’s Initiative, “highlights disruptive solutions built around unique, protected, or hard-to-reproduce technological or scientific advances that require heavy R&D, a long commercialization cycle, high capital intensity, technology risk, and complexity.” Like the DEI Award, the Science and Technology Pioneer Award presents first, second, and third place winners with $100,000, $60,000, and $30,000, respectively as well as fellowship and exposure opportunities.

The final award category, Regional Awards, includes nine award categories spanning women entrepreneurs based in any of the following geographic regions: Latin America and the Caribbean, North America, Europe, Francophone Sub-Saharan Africa, Anglophone and Lusophone Africa, Middle East and North Africa, East Asia, South Asia and Central Asia, and Oceania. Each of the nine categories will award three winners the same prizes as the DEI Award and the Science and Technology Pioneer Award. Awardees will be chosen based on a variety of criteria including for-profit status, demonstrated positive impact, English language proficiency, revenue generation, and more.

The deadline to apply for each award is June 30, 2022. Apply here, or visit cartierwomensinitiative.com to learn more about Cartier Women’s Initiative and their award programs.

