2022 Winter Idea Accelerator Bootcamp – Week 1 (Info Session)

Have a business idea? Maybe you have an old business that needs revamping? Need advice and guidance on getting it started? Then have we got a program for you!

The Creative Coast Idea Accelerator Bootcamp, powered by ATDC, is a 12-week educational & mentoring program starting with the free pre-course to help attendees determine if entrepreneurship is the right path for them! Week 1 of the Idea Accelerator Bootcamp was the free Info Session, which helps attendees learn more about the full 12-week program and whether they would like to commit to the remaining 11-weeks. This session was recorded for those who missed it. Watch and read below for more details!

The full program costs $300 and involves weekly, virtual meetings that include both a lecture and time for Q&A as well as to discuss homework. Attendees will have homework from week to week and will also be provided with a full suite of online tools/worksheets to help guide them throughout the 12-weeks.

Interested in signing up? The next session is on February 8th from 6p-8p via Zoom. You’ll need to sign up and pay the full $300 fee before the session in order to participate in the remainder of the program.

Click here to learn more about the Idea Accelerator Bootcamp and to register.