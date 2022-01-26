2022 Retail Technology Conference to take place in Savannah this May

The 2022 Retail Technology conference will be held at the Marriott Savannah Riverfront in Savannah from May 24th at 8am until May 27th at 1pm!

The conference offers a chance to see the latest strategies and innovations from the leading experts in the retail fuel and C-store industries. Attendees will be able to gain critical insights from a carefully curated and thought-provoking group of keynote speakers. Event organizer Gilbarco Veeder-Root will be releasing details on the agenda soon.

Ticket Prices (as advertised) now:

Early-Bird Pricing Conference Pass: $599

Early-Bird Pricing Guest Social Pass: $169

Full Conference Pass: $699

Guest Social Pass: $199

Learn more and stay updated by visiting the conference page here.

About the Event Organizer:

Gilbarco Veeder-Root is the global leader in fuel dispenser technology and integrated fueling solutions, from the forecourt to the c-store. Gain an edge over your competition by choosing Gilbarco’s range of cutting edge and future-proof service station equipment and convenience store technology. From high-tech fuel dispensers to a range of smartly integrated c-store equipment and merchandising solutions,

