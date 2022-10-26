2022 JA Savannah Business Hall of Fame Set for November 10th

Junior Achievement’s (JA) mission is to inspire and prepare young people to succeed in a global economy. You may be familiar with the recently built JA Colonial Group Discovery Center, which is a 25,000 square foot facility on the GSU Armstrong Campus. The center allows 15,000 middle schoolers across 10 school districts to partake in JA’s educational programming called JA BizTown and JA Finance Park. These programs allow students to practice work-readiness, financial management, and entrepreneurship.

A key element of JA’s work is its partnership with local businesses. This fall, JA of Coastal Georgia is set to highlight the careers of some of the Coastal Empire’s most noteworthy citizens at the 2022 JA Savannah Business Hall of Fame. The black-tie event takes place annually and isn’t just focused on business accomplishments — these honorees are being acknowledged because of their incredible community support.

This year’s laureate inductees include Ira Berman, President & General Counsel, Gulfstream Aerospace, and Nina Gompels, Retired McDonald’s Owner and Operator.

This year the event will take place at the Savannah Convention Center on Hutchinson Island on Thursday, November 10th, from 6-9 p.m. You can find out more about the event here.

About Junior Achievement of Georgia:

Junior Achievement (JA) of Georgia is dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make educated academic and economic choices. JA learning solutions are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences to students from kindergarten through high school. JA of Georgia offers multiple programs, including in-class programs, 3DE by Junior Achievement, JA BizTown and JA Finance Park, all of which focus on entrepreneurship, personal financial literacy and workforce readiness. JA of Georgia serves more than 120,000 students annually statewide, including 13,000 in the Savannah area. JA of Georgia’s headquarters is in Atlanta with regional offices in Dalton, Gainesville, and Savannah. For more information, visit georgia.ja.org.

