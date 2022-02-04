$2,000 for an Eligible High School Senior from Infinity, Inc.

Savannah, Ga. – The Infinity Anniversary Scholarship returns in 2022 for the fourth consecutive year. Graduating high school seniors in Chatham, Bryan, and Effingham Counties may be eligible for the $2,000 prize.

Infinity, Inc., a Savannah-based managed IT services provider, created the scholarship in 2019 to celebrate the company’s 20th anniversary. Giving back to the community is a key driver for the founders and employees at Infinity. By offering this scholarship each year, they are ensuring a local contribution to the next generation of technological advancement and discovery.

“David and I were born and raised here. We’re raising our families here. This community has given us so much, including the support for a successful business, that we consider it an honor and a privilege to give back,” said CEO and co-founder Chuck Brown. “Technology isn’t going anywhere. And the more we can support students interested in learning to use it, the better our future world and lives will be because of them.”

The deadline for applying to the scholarship is May 31st, and the prize money is not required to be used for traditional college enrollment. Get the full details and application at Infinity’s website at https://www.infinityinc.us/ scholarship/.

About Infinity, Inc.

Founded in 1999 by brothers Chuck Brown and David Brown, Infinity Inc. is a managed IT services provider with clients throughout the southeast, providing top tier support, cybersecurity protection, and strategic consulting. For more information about Infinity Inc., go to www.infinityinc.us.