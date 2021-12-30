160 Students Invited to Girls Engineer It Day, January 15

SAVANNAH (December 28, 2021) – The Society of Women Engineers’ Girls Engineer It Day event is scheduled for January 15, 2022 at St. Andrew’s School on Wilmington Island.

What: The local chapter of Society of Women Engineers (SWE) is making this annual event a fun experience for 160 Coastal Empire elementary, middle, and high school students. The science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) activities are designed to encourage involvement and create excitement about engineering.

Girls Engineer It Day encourages and educates the students as they discover the future through technology. This event offers invaluable hands-on and industry exposure to different types of engineering. The goal is to inspire participants to consider careers in STEM. By making engineering fun, we encourage young women to shine in STEM classes and explore opportunities in a traditionally a male-dominated field. SWE hopes to empower women to achieve full potential in careers as engineers and leaders, expand the image of the engineering and technology professions as a positive force in improving the quality of life, and demonstrate the value of diversity and inclusion.

This event facilitates collaboration between students in grades 4-12 and local STEM professionals and teachers. Students will participate in multiple hands-on projects designed to challenge their creativity, promote teamwork, and introduce them to the wonderful world of engineering. While Girls Engineer It Day is aimed at girls, boys are encouraged to attend. Students will participate in separate tracks of two to three classes lasting one hour each.

Elementary School

Rockin’ Roller Coaster

Operation Valentine

Middle School

Tiny Dancing Doll

Better Water for a Better

The Engineering Process: Build a Catapult

Secret Candy Safe

Bernoulli Who?

High School

Newton’s Laws

World Airplane Design

LED Flashlight

When: January 15, 2022

Where: St. Andrew’s School, 601 Penn Waller Road, Savannah, GA 31410

Registration: The fee is $8 and includes all supplies for the activities and a commemorative t-shirt. After January 7th, the registration cost increases to $10.

For More Information: To learn more about Girls Engineer It Day and to register, visit www.sceswe.org/geid. For media inquiries, contact Amy Bowden, scegeid@swe.org, 912-220-1528.

Sponsors: This event is made possible by our sponsors. St. Andrew’s School, JCB, and Society of Military Engineers generously donated their resources to help make this event successful. MegaWatt Lasers of Hilton Head is sponsoring an engineering activity.

“We are thankful to do a small part to encourage and inspire young women to pursue STEM professions. We need their unique ideas, voice, and leadership in every engineering field. Girls Engineer It Day gives us the opportunity to reach students on a larger scale and we hope you join us for the fun!” – Emily Hilson, Savannah Coastal Empire SWE President

About SWE

The Society of Women Engineers, founded in 1950, is a nonprofit educational and service organization. SWE is the driving force that establishes engineering as a highly desirable career aspiration for women. SWE empowers women to succeed and advance in those aspirations and be recognized for their life-changing contributions and achievements as engineers and leaders.

The need for the United States to build a new generation of leaders proficient in engineering and technology is at the top of the nation’s agenda. While encouraging all young people to pursue careers in related fields is critical, this initiative has even greater significance among the nation’s young women.

