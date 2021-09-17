UGA SBDC Offering ’10 Tips to Turbocharge Your Website’ Webinar – October 21, 2021

(Savannah, GA) The University of Georgia Small Business Development Center (SBDC), a Public Service and Outreach unit of the University of Georgia, offers a NEW webinar for small business owners on Oct. 21, 2021.

Many business owners struggle to navigate the world of web design. The myriad of do-it-yourself website builders, with their templates, settings and analytics, can overwhelm the inexperienced digital marketer. In this session, we will discuss the functions of a website, how to optimize it, how to analyze your site’s performance, as well as compare different platforms. For session content and registration go to http://georgiasbdc.org/southern. For questions, please contact Liz Overstreet at (912) 651-3200.

The UGA Small Business Development Center is a Public Service and Outreach unit of the University of Georgia and funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration.